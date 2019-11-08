Reader Frank Roberts of Decatur reports that litter is an issue along Modaus Road Southwest.
“There is litter in ditches all the way down Modaus, even west of Austin High School,” he says. “We need education in schools regarding litterbugs.”
If you spot litter or other signs of neglect in the city, let us know by emailing fixdecatur@decaturdaily.com. If you have a photo of the issue, include it with your email.
