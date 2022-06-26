Remember the comment “getting the cart before the horse”? This is what we have with this administration. So, we stop using fossil fuels and then build electric cars. A first grader has better sense than this.
Remember when Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, if you do not like the price of gas, buy an electric car. How stupid does he think we are? Who can afford an electric car? And where are you going to get it charged?
What are wind turbines made of? Steel, copper, concrete, fiber glass, aluminum, plastic and oil. It takes oil to lubricate the gears in a turbine and yes it does need changed. These things are huge and it takes large machinery to dig and mine all of these minerals. So, we destroy the landscape! Also, the manufacture of solar panels is not without environmental consequences when it comes to the materials needed to build them.
What about all of the infrastructure President Joe Biden talked about? And now he wants to save us 18 cents by temporarily cutting the gas tax. Makes as much sense as using the oil reserve. Former President Barack Obama said this was a bad idea.
Mr. Biden does not understand inflation. This is the result of printing excessive amounts of money which has grown wild with this administration. Compared to China, Japan and Switzerland, their rates are 2.2 and 2.5%.
Finally, the most disastrous failure of this administration has been immigration. It has been totally ignored. We are now over 100,000 overdose deaths per year with the most lethal as fentanyl and they are our young people. Who is in charge of the border?
Robert Bryant
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.