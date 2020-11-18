Regarding the Tommy Tuberville interview published Sunday.
Alabama has elected to send to Washington someone who thinks the three branches of government in the U.S. are “the House, the Senate and executive,” and that World War II was fought to “free Europe of socialism."
He also stated that he remembered in 2000 when “Al Gore was president ... for 30 days."
Good grief.
Marsha Gann McLemore
Decatur
