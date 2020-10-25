In response to your endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, may I express thoughts concerning the Democratic Party?
It is well known that the Democratic Party supports abortion. Even the Catholic Church disapproves of Biden’s stance.
Since 1973, over 6 million healthy babies have been aborted. There were 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017, according to a report from the Guttmacher Institute.
Our own Sen. Doug Jones stands with Biden on this.
Ann M. Pitt
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.