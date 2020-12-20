I find it amusing that the residents of Decatur would be asked to pay higher sewer rates to repair leaking sewers when they are willing to spend money to extend service to accommodate builders' needs for new subdivisions in the Decatur/Priceville area.
I would personally like to see money spent to extend sewer access to existing homes within the city of Decatur, such as in my neighborhood off Shady Grove Lane Southwest, to meet the needs of current taxpaying Decatur Utilities customers.
Lewis Allison
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.