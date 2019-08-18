In Friday's Decatur Daily “Your View,” a writer commented about money spent on the “Chamber of Commerce annual joyride to Washington."
Each year between 20-25 business leaders go to Washington to advocate for highway funds, health care reimbursement funds, education and workforce development funds, funds to make improvements to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and many other issues that improve the quality of life for citizens across Morgan County. We have a long track record of success.
Each business leader on the trip buys their own airline ticket, pays their own hotel bill, and all other expenses.
The author of this ill-informed comment should do some research before making such statements, and instead should thank the 20-25 people who take time away from their jobs and families, and spend their personal funds to make life better in Morgan County.
John Seymour
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce president
