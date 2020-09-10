I am neither Democrat nor Republican, but I am a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
I was also honored to be an escort officer for returning POWs from Vietnam. John McCain was MY hero, giving over five years of his life in a war camp. I am saddened that President Donald Trump would say on TV that the late Sen. McCain “loved wars.”
I would also point out that senior military leadership did not send me to Vietnam three times, Mr. President. Final decisions on war and deployment are made by senior civilians in the White House and Pentagon. That today includes the secretary of defense that you appointed and that was an employee of one of those “wonderful companies” you were criticizing!
In my 23 years I never heard anyone in uniform at any level say they wanted “to do nothing but fight wars,” as you said!
Robert Allen, retired USAF colonel
Athens
