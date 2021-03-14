Congratulations to the Decatur City Schools administration and teachers for their leadership, preparation and vision to educate our children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Michael Douglas and Technical Director Emily Elam have postured every single student in Decatur for face-to-face, and remote computer-based learning by providing them with computer terminals and mobile Wi-Fi access to the internet.
Huntsville, Madison and Birmingham schools were not prepared to do this. Beyond the technology foresight, Decatur’s teachers are safely and effectively educating our children face-to-face and virtually.
While the rest of our country argues about how to educate their kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur City Schools has been doing so since August 2020.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Ray Pickering
Decatur
