As the school year comes to a close, it has occurred to me just what our teachers and administrators have accomplished this school year. They encountered things they have never encountered before, like contact tracing, masked students, virtual days, no field trips, etc., yet they continued to show up every day and educate our kids.
I have two children in Decatur City Schools. My daughter is in kindergarten at Chestnut Grove and my son attends Benjamin Davis. I would like to personally thank the principals, Rebekah Higgins and Aundrea Hanson, and their incredible teachers, Jennifer Crawford and Shelley Hughes, who gave my two children an outstanding education in a very challenging year. There are numerous other teachers who positively impacted my kids during the year, too many to name. I hope you know that you are making the world a better place because of your passion for the students of Decatur City Schools.
I would also like to thank Superintendent Michael Douglas for his leadership and adaptiveness in allowing parents to choose the best method for their child’s education. His willingness to think outside the box and an openness to new ideas is refreshing, and he deserves our thanks.
Unlike other parts of the country, our teachers went to school and taught our children, making sure they didn’t miss an entire year and fall behind. They deserve our gratitude and thanks. Their incredible efforts this school year will benefit the world for generations to come.
Jacob Ladner
Decatur
