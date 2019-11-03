I read with interest the article describing American Kennel Club concerns about a proposed amendment to Decatur’s animal ordinance.
I always thought the AKC cared about pets, but when I looked at their legislative alerts for 2019 I was shocked to see that they oppose many state bills and local ordinances that have to do with protecting companion animals from suffering.
I fully and wholeheartedly support the efforts of Decatur to improve the lives of dogs with a humane tethering ordinance and identifying cruel conditions for dogs that are kept outside.
Broad? Unclear? I think not. Providing a definition of what the city and its citizens consider to be humane tethering, a proper shelter to protect from weather and a clean living area with clean water for man’s best friends is what reasonable people would want.
As far as the “unclear powers for animal control officers” — their powers have been defined in city ordinance for many years.
I urge the City Council to work out any changes to the proposed ordinance in a timely manner and move it toward a vote in the best interests of dogs and the people who care about their welfare because Decatur has plenty of both.
Barbara Rusk Waldrop
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.