As a retired teacher, Hartselle City Schools, my concern is the ultimate destruction of our public education system for Alabama's school children.
The proposed Parent’s Choice Act being discussed in the Legislature assures the parents will receive $5,500 to opt from public schools. This would allow those elite parents to drain this amount from the Alabama Education Trust Fund, leaving an unfair disadvantage to the large segment of financially strapped individuals as well as racial minorities. Tax money taken from the thousands of Alabama students under this plan would not justify the "all men are created equal" bedrock mission statement on which our Constitution was formed.
Also, religious schools would reap more benefit from taking tax dollars than those thousands of students who need and deserve a quality education from our public education system.
What happened to our separation of church and state, Alabama legislators?
Mary Rodgers
Decatur
