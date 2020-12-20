The hot topic is obviously COVID-19, but all we seem to be doing is giving it lip service.
When you go into any grocery store and find employees not wearing the mask properly, you should walk out, I guess. But it doesn't matter where you go, they are all non-compliant.
Local grocery employees and management are not doing what it takes to keep the public safe. There is no value in shutting other businesses down (damaging the economy) when essential businesses seem to be ignoring the requirement.
If the answer is to fire some folks, you need to start with management.
John Jones
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.