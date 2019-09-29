While I was driving from Southeast Decatur north on Sixth Avenue/Alabama 31, I was horrified to see a grotesque apparatus installed on the northeast corner of Gordon Drive and Sixth.
I thought that lot was part of Delano Park, and it was a beautiful lot with a huge magnolia tree and several other pretty trees, but it now houses an eyesore. The lot is certainly in a residential neighborhood, and my guess is that it is part of the Historic District of Decatur.
I do not know what this monstrosity is, nor its function, but I cannot imagine how whatever group put it in was allowed to by the city, the Historic Preservation Commission, and the neighborhood.
Great way to beautify Decatur!
Noel H. Shinn
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.