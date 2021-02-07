Shortly after President Donald Trump, Rep. Mo Brooks and others tried to overturn our election by inciting a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, Republicans in Congress were already telling us it was time to move on.
Well, enough is enough. Americans everywhere are making it known the only way forward is to hold political extremists like Brooks accountable and send a clear signal that such behavior is unacceptable in a democracy.
We all agree that controlling the pandemic and repairing the economy are pressing problems. But we’ve seen where impunity for corrupt politicians has led us: to a dark place where many politicians see little risk in flouting laws and courting the most extreme, violent, anti-democratic forces in the pursuit of their political ends. If we hope to heal and stabilize the country, then we must restore accountability.
There must be consequences for Republicans like Brooks who brought this country to the brink of authoritarianism. Donors must withdraw support. We must treat them as political pariahs. They must be censured, investigated and, if warranted, expelled and prosecuted.
The case for punishing Mo Brooks isn’t about political retribution. It’s about defending a battered democracy and repairing Alabama’s tattered reputation. Let’s face it: Very few politicians are willing to test the limits and risk their careers if doing so is likely to end in impeachment, expulsion, censure or even arrest.
No, this isn’t cancel culture, it’s accountability culture, and it’s long, long overdue.
James and Sandra Hickman
Harvest, Limestone County
