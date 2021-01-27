The ticket for the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Michigan!
Millions of people used after-tax dollars to buy tickets, and after the winner is declared, the federal government and the state will tax the same dollars again at 37% and 4.25%, respectively. The winner will walk away with $587 million dollars.
Here’s to hoping the winner was just your average citizen that actually needed the money. Congratulations!
The issue I have now is whether the media and intelligentsia believe it is OK for me to applaud this person’s good fortune, or should I hate them because they are rich now? Who knows, maybe a windfall is good? We have constantly been told risk, blood, sweat, and tears isn’t.
Michael Sodano
Decatur
