The Huntsville Advocacy Team is writing to support the position outlined in the March 3 Decatur Daily editorial, “Congress Should Rein in President, Regardless of Party.”
A first step toward reestablishing congressional oversight regarding war powers is the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), and there is now legislation for that repeal with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate.
Rep. Barbara Lee’s bill (H.R. 256) to repeal the 2002 AUMF has over 70 official co-sponsors, including six Republicans, with more co-sponsors expected. Additionally, on March 3 Sen. Tim Kaine introduced a resolution (S.J.Res. 13) to repeal the 2002 AUMF.
While the Biden administration has stated that it is not relying on the 2002 AUMF, that 2002 authorization has been used as justification by President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump for military actions since its passage in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Guided by the principles of the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL.org), a nonpartisan Quaker organization, our group has met with several of Alabama's representatives in Congress to discuss our support for this legislation.
We encourage others to contact their U.S. representative and senators to encourage them to support repeal of the 2002 AUMF.
Susan Puckett
Hartselle
