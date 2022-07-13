Macedon Farms will be 100 years old in 2025
The article on June 21 covered the Planning Commission meeting well in which concerns were raised about the proximity of proposed apartments to an active farm.
I might have misled the author about the acreage of our farm. The operation is on about 30 acres, some of our land and some of our neighbors’ land. The property joins the Villarreal property, where apartments have been proposed, on the north and the east.
Macedon Farms cattle will be 100 years old in 2025 and I hope to continue until at least then. It is one of the oldest Angus herds in the Southeast. The farm was started by Judge Horton in 1925. His son Ed and I kept the herd until Ed’s death. At that time I moved some of the cows to Old River Road.
I hope this corrects the misunderstanding about the size of the farm.
Gregg Blythe
Morgan County
