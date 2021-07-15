I am amazed by our department heads that are not interested in living in Decatur.
Personally, my wife and I have moved here from other states, including Colorado, and we have decided we would rather live in Decatur than anywhere else. This is a beautiful area, many sports activities, highly educated, and almost without exception everyone is genuinely friendly to everyone.
These department heads seem to have an attitude of “I’ll talk nice because I like the pay scale; I’ll take your money; but you expect me to live here, where I’m to a degree in charge? No thank you.”
I suggest we enforce the live-in-Decatur rule, and perhaps give current successful applicants a 90-day limit to move into Decatur, and future applicants a requirement to move into Decatur within 90 days, or contract is terminated.
I can to a degree understand the Priceville/Decatur confusion; the city limits out here are crazy.
In any event, if you are going to have responsibility, you need to live here.
Mark Brown
Decatur
