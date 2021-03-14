As I watch what is going on in D.C. right now, it amazes me how many people in the House and Senate have been there 40-plus years, including the current president. I have often said, if a person cannot operate his own business or cannot hold a job working for the other man, then the best thing is to run for office and stay for the duration.
The national debt is now more than $27 trillion. This is what I call good money management. Another thing that has always puzzled me is that someone can get elected to Congress making $174,000 per year, and a short time later they are filthy rich. If someone working for a company did that, they would be in prison for theft.
Now to the stimulus money. Why is all of it not being spent on COVID-19 relief?
Why should a single making up to $75,000 and a couple making up to $150,000 be getting a full check? How many people in smoke-filled rooms did it take to figure this one out?
I would like to make a comment about our new Sen. Tommy Tuberville. He has been criticized because he does not have the experience. What experience? We need people in all walks of life in D.C. Besides, how well have the ones that have been there 40 years done?
Spend money like it's your own. Not like you would spend someone else’s.
Robert Bryant
Decatur
