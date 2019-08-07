I would like to comment on an issue that I deeply feel needs to be addressed: left-lane drivers.
While it may seem like a minor issue to drive there continually, it is a major ordeal to emergency workers responding to a call. As a former EMT, my state and insurance protocol never allowed me to pass on the right when responding "Code 3" (lights and sirens activated).
If I were to have passed on the right, there would be a good chance that the one I was trying to get around might suddenly recognize my presence, prompting them to move to the right — right on top of me, my crew, and the patient(s) that we were caring for.
Please consider this before remaining in the "fast" lane — you could be delaying critical, life-saving care for you or someone else's loved one.
Kenneth Fox
Athens
