Our nation is divided like I have never seen in my lifetime, and there is no end in sight.
The misinformation being delivered has indeed reached new levels, thanks to modern technology, but no closer to logical conclusions. Donald Trump is not a new phenomenon. Several presidents have been just as, if not more, racist and divisive.
I still believe that the majority of Americans are open minded, logical people, but it is harder to tell.
I remember well, arriving in Decatur in 1965, and the kindness and generosity of the people in our area. I, a refugee, was elected president of the student council at Decatur Junior High, by my peers. A refugee.
The next year, at Decatur High, I was chosen Class Favorite, again, by my peers. It was indeed an honor. I also remember Decatur High becoming integrated, around 1968, and how the kids responded, by taking the black students under our wing, so to speak. It was smooth, thanks to then-Principal William Jenkins, a great educator.
I thought our nation had made great strides in coexisting with other kinds of people. I consider recent developments something of a fluke, that we will overcome the hatred and bigotry, and go back to being America, instead of Republican or Democrat.
I remain hopeful and optimistic, regardless of the obvious hatred spewed currently, we will pull out of this, and be better for it. God Bless America.
Armando de Quesada
Hartselle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.