Each year, the U.S. government spends more than $500 billion on federal contracts. This is taxpayer money, and Americans might be surprised to learn that much of it is awarded to contractors outside the United States.
Why does this happen? Because many federal contracts are directed to large, multinational companies. These companies may assemble their products in the United States, but the key inputs for their production are often made overseas, which excludes many domestic companies.
As a U.S. manufacturer who fabricates steel in Alabama, I want to see domestic companies like mine have a better chance to access these contracts. Fortunately, the Trump administration has just taken steps to ensure that domestic manufacturers will now have a greater chance to access federal purchasing.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that will boost the use of American-made goods and materials in federal projects. This can help the United States to strengthen and preserve domestic production of steel and other important commodities.
The president’s new executive order requires American-made iron and steel to constitute 95% or more of the total cost of metals used in federal projects. Other products will require at least 55% domestic content, with some components mandating as much as 75% American-made material.
For years, Washington has sought the lowest-priced goods. But this has allowed overseas competitors to exploit the bidding process through artificial price advantages like currency undervaluation and subsidies. As a result, much of America’s defense industrial base has been offshored — with troubling implications for military self-sufficiency.
Ramping up Buy America requirements will help to rebuild defense production in the U.S. It’s about time that U.S. manufacturers have a chance to compete fairly for contracts funded by our own tax dollars.
Colin Wayne
Founder and CEO of Redline Steel, a steel manufacturing company based in Tanner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.