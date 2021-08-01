Wow. Decatur has the same recreation centers it had when I was a kid. Shameful. Same centers, but very few hours and activities. Shameful.
Decatur certainly doesn't need a "centralized" recreation center at all. Every part of town needs their own recreation center open from at least 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to provide all sorts of recreational activities, including open basketball courts. Youth should be able to walk, jog or ride their bikes to their area centers for recreation and/or to work. Yes, they should provide jobs for our youth.
If Decatur wants to attract the best and keep the best, it needs to provide the best by spending money on its citizens. The city has spent enough money on "development" projects that only benefit a few. Improve the quality of life for the citizens once again ... as it was in the 1960s .... when you built the current recreation centers ... 50-plus years ago.
Cathy Nalan
Decatur
