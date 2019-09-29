The $67.7 million annual budget for the city of Decatur is well and good. However, this is still one of the most depressing cities to drive into from any direction.
Drive into our fair city after dark, especially southbound across the causeway, and it's dark as a dungeon. The divided concrete barrier can hardly be seen.
Coming in northbound, it's not much better. The west turn and just prior to the intersection at Alabama 20/Beltline and U.S. 31 is a snafu and an accident looking to happen. Again, it needs better lighting at night.
Coming into our fair city from the east at night, good luck. So that only leaves the west. Again, needs better lighting at night.
Don't even get me started about the residential street lighting.
So with the new budget, spend a little on better lighting. Not only do the citizens feel safer, but it's more welcoming and makes a better impression.
Keith Casey
Decatur
