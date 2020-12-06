With the selection of President-elect Joe Biden, we have a real opportunity to heal the divisions in our country, and once again become “one country, under God.”
Joe Biden said he will be a president for all Americans, and we should take him at his word.
If I could make a suggestion to President Biden, it would be to review some of the great presidential speeches from previous presidents, for ideas and inspiration. One in particular comes to mind. President Ronald Reagan, in his farewell speech in 1989, referenced America as a shining city on a hill. This was his vision of America; I quote:
“... In my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
If President Biden can inspire us to aspire to meet this ideal, and to work together toward this, I think his presidency will be a great success, and America can again be that shining city on a hill.
Mark Brown
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.