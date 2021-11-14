Many Americans object to taking the coronavirus vaccine. The objection seems to be that it is a loss of freedom.
“It’s my body, and no one has the right to tell me what to do with it” is the argument. Which brings up interesting scenarios.
Let’s say I’m driving down a street and come to a stop sign. Why should I have to stop if there is no traffic in sight? It is a loss of freedom.
Or I’ve eaten a hamburger and fries, creating a messy bag and napkins in my vehicle. I can’t throw the junk out of my car window without chancing a ticket for littering. Again, freedom lost.
What if I want to drive on the left lanes of roads? The Brits can do it, so why can’t I? Again, lost liberty.
And, what if I don’t want my kids to take vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, measles, mumps, polio, chicken pox, rubella, flu, etc., some of which are required before entering school? Again, freedom lost.
The answer, of course, is that as members of society we have a responsibility not only for the welfare and safety of our own families, but also for that of our fellow citizens. The coronavirus is dangerous and it kills — thus far more than 700,000 Americans have died from the virus. Science tells us that the vaccines provide protection for those inoculated and for those to whom we are exposed.
To refuse the vaccination is irresponsible and uncaring, and could be potentially deadly.
Wayne Holliday
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.