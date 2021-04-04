There’s room for all to enjoy Delano Park
Thank you for publishing the front page article “Court is Adjourned.” I was absolutely flabbergasted to read that the Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent would make the bold request to close the basketball courts at a public park.
Even more ridiculous is the agreement by city officials to follow through with the scheme. Delano Park is a publicly funded city space convenient to several neighborhoods, enjoyed daily by many. I frequently walk on the path and have noticed the basketball courts are nearly always in use. This is a good thing! Exercise, fresh air, socializing, and sportsmanship are happening daily on these courts, in all seasons.
Are the games being played on the basketball courts somehow less valuable than those on the softball field? If so, why? No fancy uniforms? No participation fee? No audience? Are the softball players more important because they have tryouts and schedules? Are they somehow better people because their sport is school related? Does the problem run deeper than that? Is this an issue of race or socioeconomic privilege, because it sure looks that way from my perspective.
The assertion that the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department needs to rescue high school softball players from hearing foul language at Delano Park is absurd. It’s a flimsy, outdated notion. Sure, the basketball players ought to be respectful of their environment; it is a busy, public space so good manners are desirable. ...
Grownups coming to watch softball games already know they aren’t supposed to park on the grass or basketball courts, so why not ban them, too? Or, adults can choose to practice good public etiquette by following the law and being respectful of our green spaces, thus setting an example of appropriate park behavior. There’s room for everyone at Delano Park, so play nice.
Matona Moebes
Decatur
