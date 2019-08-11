It is astounding to me how the left continues to hammer the president of the United States. It keeps getting worse than I could have ever have imagined.
I keep reading and hearing, especially what those running for president on the left are saying, and it is so destructive. President Donald Trump is rough sometimes, but he is one person, although he is the president.
But all these media outlets, these leftists, these Hollywood celebrities, you name it, there is so much hateful discourse.
The left is vile and they are good at it. They have been after Trump since before he was inaugurated.
Trump tries to bring the country together, with a heartfelt rebuttal of racism and violence, after these latest shootings in Dayton and El Paso, and the New York Times is forced to change its headline from an accurate one to a hateful bash at President Trump. This action continues to show the hatefulness the left has for Trump.
When will our nation heal and come together? We must give Trump an honest break from the hate. He is trying to heal our nation and bring us together.
Frank Janecek
Somerville
