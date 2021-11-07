What will it be like when the People's Republic of China controls the continent upon which we live? Ask a liberty-loving resident of Hong Kong, if you can find one that is not incarcerated or dead.
Here in undisciplined and naive America, there is blame enough to go around: People like me that have purchased a lot of things made in China, a significant number of American workers failing or refusing to turn out quality products, enterprise executives wanting larger profits for themselves without thinking of the welfare of others in the long term, and the U.S. government for not getting involved in protecting our industries and securing vital technology.
A politician (even while claiming not to be a politician) has done some "big talk" about punishing China. But our short-term irresponsible plans only punish us and have no effect on impeding mainland China's patient plan to rule the world, especially those with rich farmlands like the United States.
Xi Jinping and his cohorts know how easily we can be bought, and that, barring a natural disaster, they will be getting centuries-long returns on their investments.
William R. Graham
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.