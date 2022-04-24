So, the Biden administration wants eventually to ban fossil fuels in the name of “Clean Energy.” As of right now, the U.S. produces only 2% of the lithium for batteries. In 2020 the demand was for 350,000 tons of lithium. By 2030 the demand will be up six times that amount.
As of today, there is only one lithium mine in the U.S. and that is in Nevada. The Sierra Club and Native Americans are against opening up future mines. There are plans to start mining at the Salton Sea which is only 60 miles from Palm Springs, California. Other plans are to mine near Plumbago Mountain in Maine and also the Kings Mountain area in North Carolina. An Australian company wants to open up another mine in Nevada. As of right now, China is the largest producer of lithium. We already know that China is very lax when it comes to the environment.
How much more expensive is a battery-operated car than a gas burner? Two weeks ago, I priced two riding mowers. The gas model was $3,299 while the battery model was $5,499.
In spite of what Mr. Biden wants, we will never stop pumping oil. Wind turbines use oil, and millions of other products use oil in manufacturing. It takes a lot of natural resources to build wind turbines and solar panels. Besides you cannot plant corn in the middle of a solar panel.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was very arrogant when he said if you cannot afford gas, go buy an electric car. Buy with what? We have made a lot of progress with unleaded fuel, better gas mileage, catalytic converters, diesel exhaust fluid in diesel engines, cleaner jet engines, and many other things. I have three gas-burning vehicles and absolutely do not plan to buy an electric car.
Robert Bryant
Decatur
