The Biden administration is the most inept, incompetent in the history of this country. The day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, he signed a stack of new regulations and cancellations that had been written by who knows. It was not Mr. Biden.
Electric cars or not, this country needs oil. Besides, this is not going to change overnight. A question. How do we maintain our roads? Gas taxes! When former President Donald Trump left office, we were energy independent. Now we are net importers of oil. This country is also rich in natural gas. Why are we not taking advantage of this?
Do you remember when Mr. Biden said he was going to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border? What an absolute joke. We have all of our regulations of mandates on masks, vaccines, etc. Now get this. In the past year, we have had over 2 million people that crossed our border and more every day. Where are the regulations on these people?
Besides, all of these people are not from Mexico and Central America. They are from all over the world.
How about all of the fentanyl and other drugs coming into our country. We have lost over 100,000 people from drug overdose in the past year. Our president has ignored the border completely. Why are taxpayers spending money to fly people all over this country in the middle of the night? This is wrong and sneaky.
We have sold out to China. Can we not make shoes, clothes and electronics in the U.S.? I want to throw up when I see labels with China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and now Vietnam.
Wake up America!
Robert Bryant
Decatur
