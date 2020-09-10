At a meeting of the Royal Geographical Society of London, the Earthwatch Institute debate ended with bees declared the the most important species on Earth.
This occurred for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the honeybee pollinates over 800 crops worldwide that mankind eats.
The honeybee does not have to kill and eat anything for its survival. The honeybee does not contribute anything to the atmosphere that pollutes or is harmful to mankind. The honeybee, out of all the millions of insects in the world, is the only insect that makes a food mankind eats.
The honeybee makes beeswax, which when used as a candle not only does not pollute, it removes pollutants from the air. Paraffin candles are an oil byproduct and add pollutants to the air when burned.
Even the honeybee's sting is used by many arthritis sufferers to alleviate the pain from arthritis.
It's no wonder that some consider it to be the most important animal in our world.
Jim MacIlveen
Decatur
