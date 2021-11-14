What do the people who are literally up in arms (as in AR-15s, etc.) over mask and vaccine mandates do about other government mandates, like driver's licenses, motorist liability insurance, speed limits, stop signs and traffic lights; as well as sales, income and property taxes?
Laws exist to protect us from each other and our own limitations. How many of those who say they “don’t believe in science” have cellphones (physics of electricity and magnetism, electro-chemistry of batteries, materials science to make a sturdy and sleek case), automobiles (add geology to find the petroleum for fuel and lubricants, and chemistry to derive those fluids from crude oil), heating and cooling in their houses (add thermodynamics)?
The human race wouldn’t exist without science. Civilization would not exist without laws. Your claimed “rights” to not be vaccinated or wear a mask end when you enter situations where you could infect someone else. You have a responsibility to stay alive and healthy until your youngest child becomes self-sufficient.
David Williams
Elkmont
