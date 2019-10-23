I am saddened by the news that our time-honored tradition of funeral processions is being eroded. This time by limiting the number of vehicles, and probably to follow is the banning of this altogether.
This has been around as long as I can remember. There are several factors influencing this, and at the top is changing culture.
I know that everyone seems to be in a hurry, and this is just another obstacle in the daily routine. Many people simply do not observe this by pulling over and stopping for a few minutes.
Wonder what is next?
William Tiller Jr.
Athens
