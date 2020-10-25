I watched the vice presidential debate. Much better than the first presidential debate, which was a knockout with no survivors as the cartoon in The Decatur Daily depicted.
The VP debate focus was on policy, and it was clear that if we want to continue with job growth, clean air, low taxes, protection from foreign enemies, reasonable fuel costs and a good way of life with little government control over our lives, then the Republicans are the way to go.
If Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris get their way, gasoline and diesel will return to over $4 per gallon as they eliminate USA-produced fossil fuels. Taxes will increase for all. Government intrusion into our lives will increase significantly with new mandates. They will ignore law and order.
Harris is all talk, but her record shows she failed as a DA to protect the people she was elected to keep safe. Policies count, and the record of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is one of good achievement.
Biden has had 47 years to do the right thing and has failed to follow through. Now he has moved far to the left. This is not the time to hope he can finally do something good.
Frank Janecek
Somerville
