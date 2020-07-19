The top two executives in the nation mostly refuse to wear face masks in public, modeling the opposite of the behavior that the overwhelming majority of health care practitioners strongly urge.
If “real men don’t wear masks," then the firefighters who wear respirators aren’t “real men."
If “real men don’t wear masks," then the Navy SEALs who conduct underwater operations aren’t “real men” because of their scuba masks.
If “real men don’t wear masks," then the surgeons who repair our damaged bodies aren’t “real men” because of their surgical masks.
I submit that those people are manfully accepting their duty and doing it properly. Real men and women take reasonable precautions against danger, then go in harm’s way because they accepted those jobs that require them to go where most of us won’t.
David Williams
Elkmont
