Donald Trump is now complaining about a coup. He may be right, but it is his coup to become emperor by ignoring Congress, the courts, and the majority of the American people to impose his delusions on the world.
The Constitution of the United States gives Congress the authority to decide how the government spends money, yet Trump is taking funds from congressionally approved projects to improve defense readiness to fund a border “wall” that won’t work.
He is not defending the Affordable Care Act against state lawsuits, despite increasing evidence that it is improving health care in the country. He pulled us out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which had been ratified by the Senate 93-5.
He has cozied up to dictators while snubbing our allies. He repeatedly disparages NATO, a treaty ratified by the Senate 82-13, not realizing that NATO is America’s first line of defense against a Russian attack across the Atlantic. He has given Kim Jong Un the prestige of meetings with a U.S. president, something neither Kim’s father nor grandfather received.
David Williams
Elkmont
