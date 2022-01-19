For the second year in a row, California has been blessed with a massive budget surplus, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is again seeking to spend billions of those dollars responding to climate change.
The $22 billion Newsom proposed recently is the largest investment in climate change in state history. Combined with funds from last year’s state climate spending package, it would provide California with a total of $37 billion for climate-related initiatives over a six-year period. The funds would support the switch to zero-emission transportation, including electric cars, trucks, buses and charging infrastructure. There is money to clean the electric grid, prevent wildfires, respond to the drought and protect coastal areas from rising sea levels, build housing in urban cores and help workers transition away from fossil fuel industries, among many other priorities.
Newsom is right to take advantage of this windfall to do more to adapt to the warming climate and push the state toward a carbon-free future, and the Legislature should support his proposal. But allocating money is not enough. We need action from state lawmakers, who have yet to mandate emissions reductions that are fast, steep or broad enough to get California on track to avoid truly catastrophic warming.
The last few years have been brutal for Californians, who have experienced a grim parade of climate-fueled disasters, including record-setting wildfires, severe drought, deadly heat waves and air pollution. Newsom administration officials say the size of the spending package shows California’s actions are finally matching the scale of the climate crisis.
“I am excited that we are finally tackling the problem with the magnitude of investment and vision required,” Lauren Sanchez, the governor’s senior climate adviser, recently told reporters.
Tens of billions worth of climate funding sounds like a lot, but in reality that spending will not go very far unless it is backed up with new and more aggressive targets and mandates to slash greenhouse gas emissions and swiftly phase out fossil fuels.
California is falling behind other states and countries with its outdated climate targets and mandates, and hasn’t passed significant climate legislation in years. Among the biggest obstacles are the so-called moderate Democrats in the Legislature who have acted at the behest of oil and gas interests and organized labor to block climate action.
Newsom, to his credit, has begun pushing ahead with executive orders and administrative actions to restrict fossil fuels. But he has to do more to persuade lawmakers to break through their unwillingness to act. He should start by clearly articulating a plan and vision not just for spending on climate change, but for legislation that will truly match the scale of the problem and reestablish California as a climate leader. He must follow up these spending priorities with a legislative agenda that puts some muscle behind the money.
