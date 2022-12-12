In dozens of school board races statewide, conservative candidates ran on a “parents first” platform that seeks to ban the teaching of America’s history of racism, referred to as “critical race theory,” and rein in government control over education. They had limited success on the Nov. 8 ballot, with scattered victories in districts such as San Diego, Sacramento and Placer counties. This was another anticipated red wave that never materialized, but you can bet they and their ideas will be back in future elections.

