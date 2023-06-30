With the 2024 election campaign already underway, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wisely rejected a pernicious legal theory that could have made it even easier for partisan majorities in state legislatures to achieve an unfair advantage in congressional elections. The 6-3 decision in a case from North Carolina dealt a serious blow to the so-called independent state legislature doctrine under which state supreme courts would be powerless to review gerrymandered congressional maps or other aspects of congressional elections.

