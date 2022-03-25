Some Republican senators argue that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s experience as a public defender shows that she is “soft on crime.” Those ridiculous assertions, repeated at her confirmation hearings, are tantamount to arguing that defending a person accused (rightly or wrongly) of a crime is essentially the same as advocating for the crime itself.
In defending their clients, public defenders defend the Constitution. Their job is to hold the zealous and often overbearing arm of the government in check, preventing prosecutors from cutting corners or railroading people accused of crimes. They give teeth to the promise of a fair trial and equal justice under the law, regardless of ability to pay.
That guarantee is as old as the Bill of Rights, but its acknowledgment is shockingly new. Before Los Angeles County created the nation’s first public defender’s office in 1913, a person accused of a crime and unable to afford a lawyer would most probably go into an American courtroom with no advocate, no assistance and no knowledge or ability to object to unconstitutional prosecutorial tactics. The only thing protecting the defendant from coerced confessions, biased jurors, lying witnesses, sketchy evidence, prejudicial arguments and an angry and fearful public would be the judge, who was very likely a former prosecutor.
In especially serious cases, the judge might appoint defense counsel, who were often unenthusiastic members of the local bar.
Public defenders are often provided, although not guaranteed, in criminal appeals, where they can pinpoint constitutional breaches and other failures of justice at the trial level.
That’s the noble profession Jackson chose in 2005, after serving in a series of prestigious positions, first as a clerk for a trial judge and an appellate judge, then at a top-flight Washington, D.C., law firm, later as the clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and afterward as assistant special counsel to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Trial and appellate benches are loaded with former prosecutors but have very few defense lawyers and even fewer public defenders.
By all measures, Jackson is exceptionally qualified for the high court.
The current Supreme Court, perhaps surprisingly, has precious little trial court bench experience. That troubling lack of perspective is something Republicans should be eager to remedy by setting aside their specious and partisan “soft on crime” rhetoric and voting to confirm Jackson.
