President Joe Biden is correct to blame Congress for the political stalemate blocking action on bills to address urgent issues such as climate change and abortion rights — action that most Americans want to see. But no amount of complaining about Republican obstinacy and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s swing-vote ambivalence will change the fundamentals of American democracy: Those who vote are the real change-makers, and those who stay at home on Election Day have only themselves to blame for the consequences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.