Former President Donald Trump, a Palm Beach resident, is not the only South Florida resident indicted recently for playing a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots 19 months ago.
This week, a Florida Keys couple became the latest to be arrested for taking part in the mayhem that ensued under the direction of Trump, a failed coup attempt by his followers.
Tuesday, Bryan Roger Bishop, 51, and his wife, Tonya, 47, were arraigned in federal court in Key West, accused of being part of that violent mob.
The FBI found its most recent suspects on their liveaboard vessel in Marathon.
The arrests of the Bishops, so many months after the crime was committed, signals the depth, length and breadth of the federal government’s push to locate and prosecute anyone who stormed the Capitol. And they should. It sends the message that the rest of the country will not tolerate this insurrection from other Americans.
So far, more than 100 Floridians have been arrested for taking part; most are from Central or North Florida, and some are linked with extremist groups like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
According to a Seton Hall University report, Florida had the sorry distinction of being No. 1 in the nation with 82 people charged in the insurrection — almost 12% — in the first year after the event. In addition, out of the 60 charged with conspiracy offenses during that time period, almost 50% were Floridians.
The unprecedented violent insurrectionists attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
How the Bishops avoided capture for so long is unclear. But they now are among the more than 1,000 people the FBI has relentlessly tracked down by dissecting police cam videos, security footage and photographs from that day and charged with crimes.
The FBI revealed Tuesday in federal documents that photos of the couple had been compared to their driver’s licenses in Washington State and shown to people who knew them for a positive ID.
There should be no dispute that the Capitol riot was an attack on the foundations of American democracy. Charging those allegedly involved ensures that such lawlessness does not go unpunished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.