New York’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday on a question: Are daily fantasy sports like those run by DraftKings and FanDuel, which allow people to plunk down money to assemble personalized rosters of real players — then win or lose cash depending on how well they do — gambling?
So tortured was the logic of those insisting on the negative, they may as well have been claiming a piece of bologna wedged between two pieces of bread is not in fact a sandwich.
The New York Constitution is crystal clear. It explicitly prohibits “pool-selling, bookmaking, or any other kind of gambling, except lotteries operated by the state” — a ban that, if it meant anything to legislators, would obviously cover daily fantasy. But it didn’t mean anything to them in 2016 when they OK’d it on the comical ground that it’s a game of skill, as though wagering $1,000 on the point spread is random but staking the same sum on how many TDs Daniel Jones will throw or how many yards Saquon Barkley will rush requires intense study and effort.
Now, as they defend the law, appeals lawyers working for New York state make a mockery of the constitution they swore an oath to defend.
Memo to those who write our laws: If you don’t like the state constitution, change it. But as long as it exists, try not to treat it like toilet paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.