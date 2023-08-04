Mental health parity has been a political applause line for more than three decades. And it’s been federal law since 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Mental Health Parity Act, a statute whose obligations were reiterated, expanded and refined in the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. But it is yet to be a reality in the lives of millions of Americans who, grappling with complex rules written by private insurers, still far too often struggle to obtain the affordable, high-quality psychological and psychiatric help they need. Indeed, the disparities in access are only widening in recent years.
New York Daily News: Biden pushes to have all care treated the same by insurance carriers
