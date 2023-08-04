Mental health parity has been a political applause line for more than three decades. And it’s been federal law since 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Mental Health Parity Act, a statute whose obligations were reiterated, expanded and refined in the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. But it is yet to be a reality in the lives of millions of Americans who, grappling with complex rules written by private insurers, still far too often struggle to obtain the affordable, high-quality psychological and psychiatric help they need. Indeed, the disparities in access are only widening in recent years.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.