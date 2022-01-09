In remarks destined for history books, President Joe Biden directly blamed his predecessor for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year — and said that the only way for the nation to move forward is to frontally reject the corrosive lie spouted by Donald Trump and happily swallowed by his minions that the 2020 election was built on mass fraud. Amen.
Speaking from Statuary Hall, which a year ago was invaded by rioters who defiled, desecrated and even defecated at the seat of our democracy, Biden calmly and succinctly but with trenchant moral force laid out the case against the former president, the defeated president, who, fueled by rank fabrications, refused and refuses to accept his loss and tried to thwart the transfer of power.
Biden ran for president as a healer — but he correctly understands there are limits to what the application of balm can accomplish when deceit courses through the veins of the body politic, poisoning the very legitimacy of a government chosen through a free and fair election.
As the president said, three Big Lies are being propagated: that “the insurrection in this country actually took place on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020; that “the results of the election of 2020 cannot be trusted’; and that “the mob that sought to impose their will through violence are the nation’s true patriots.” Well said.
Shortly after came a predictable primal scream from the chief insurrectionist himself: “Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies ... used my name today to try to further divide America.” That was another lie, a small one, as the foul word “Trump” never passed Biden’s lips.
All sane Americans know who the real divider is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.