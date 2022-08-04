We have waited 7,629 days since 9/11, almost 21 years, to announce the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, an eye surgeon who was the No. 2 man and power behind the throne of Osama Bin Laden’s al-Qaida. Truly a Dr. Evil, this now satisfyingly dead Egyptian violated his medical oath as a healer and brought death on every continent. Being on the hot end of a U.S. drone in Afghanistan was a fine way to send this 71-year-old to his grave.

