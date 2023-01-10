Precisely when human life begins is above our pay grade, but at a time when states are radically restricting women’s right to seek reproductive health care — and forcing rape and incest victims, among others, to give birth — policymakers in Washington ought to be wisely using the levers of federal laws and regulations to safeguard those same freedoms. That renders it a no-brainer that the Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule change making abortion pills more broadly available.

