Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the federal bench by President Donald Trump, now oversees the former president’s trial on charges of mishandling national secrets and obstructing justice. Not including this one, 224 cases have been assigned to Cannon, and just four have gone to trial over a total of 14 days. So neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys nor jurors nor the public truly know what to expect.

