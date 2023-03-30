Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu has discovered that there are limits to brute force politicking as he steps back from his ill-advised judicial control legislation as his party’s approval ratings crater and Israelis take to the streets. Or rather, this should be his takeaway, even if he is foolishly planning to regroup and resume the push after a month-long holiday break.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.